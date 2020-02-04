Argentinian Archbishop: Francis Is Considered A “Moral Relativist”

The politicians who are about to introduce abortion in Argentina, are "morally relativists," and they must think "that Pope Francis is one too,” former La Plata Archbishop Hector Aguer wrote on InfoCatolica.com (February 1).
Aguer quoted Eduardo Valdés, the former Argentinean ambassador to the Holy See who said that Francis “would understand” the introduction of abortion in his homeland.
Arguer recalls that the Argentinian Peronist/Socialist President Fernández said already before his meeting with Francis, that abortion will not be discussed, calling it "not a major problem" compared to poverty, hunger, and debt.
Arguer observed that Fernández and his second concubine received Communion from Argentinean-born Archbishop Sánchez Sorondo during a Eucharist in the Vatican,
“This is incredible, but between fellow countrymen of the same rank everything is finally possible. One more scandal, among many others...”
How is this possible...under the “so called Pope of Rome”???
It is possible because the true Pope, Benedict xvi, is kept sedated and under a form of house arrest.
Francis is the most dangerous antipope to ever emerge in the Roman Catholic Church and his deliberate timed silences on the abortion …More
Francis is the most dangerous antipope to ever emerge in the Roman Catholic Church and his deliberate timed silences on the abortion issue reveal his deep seated hatred for all humanity.
