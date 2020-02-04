Argentinian Archbishop: Francis Is Considered A “Moral Relativist”

It is possible because the true Pope, Benedict xvi, is kept sedated and under a form of house arrest.



It is possible because the true Pope, Benedict xvi, is kept sedated and under a form of house arrest.



The false pope , named Francis 1st, runs riot all over the church’s teaching promoting formal heresy and the destruction of the Catholic sacramental system.



Francis is the most dangerous antipope to ever emerge in the Roman Catholic Church and his deliberate timed silences on the abortion issue reveal his deep seated hatred for all humanity .