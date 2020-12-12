175. The danger

It must have been so difficult for the people who know Jesus to recognize him in his new mission. Jesus changed according to their eyes. From one day to the next, Jesus is on a mission and he must be very different before them. He says and he does what others can’t do.They perceive here and there fragments of what Jesus realizes and it’s difficult to place the few pieces of the puzzle in a frame, especially when there are many missing pieces. In addition, they may receive conflicting messages of what they hear about Jesus.Even today, the ambient message about Jesus, in general, in the world, is sometimes discordant. But it’s sometimes easy to trust the fears, rather than what Jesus tells us and realizes.The people from his home, watching him go, came to seize him because they said:“He is out of his mind.” Mark, chapter 3, verse 21They want to protect their idea of Jesus. They can’t imagine for a moment that Jesus entered another stage of his life.It’s a bit like that when a person causes problems in an environment. If people don’t check the foundation of a person’s mission, fear may be taking hold of some people and it may further harm the mission, instead of helping to build a more just, better world, merciful and true.If we begin, in the immediate future, a mission in the name of Jesus, there is a good chance that our surroundings will find us different. It’s also possible that some people won’t recognize who we are, since we’re experiencing a transformation by following Jesus. It is a sign that we’re moving forward and a testimony of our faith to them.Let’s give them some time to join us and understand, in faith. Let’s pray that they will also discover Jesus in their hearts. Let’s give them time to adjust to this novelty.It’s then necessary to meet with other people who have faith in Jesus, to truly enter the mission that allows us to live and achieve goodness.Let’s listen, discern, then encourage and help those who evangelize honestly in the name of Christ, with Christ.Book: The Fruit that lastsNormand Thomas