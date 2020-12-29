How Muslim YouTubers Can Save Islam in 2021! 2020 wasn't a good year for Muslim scholars, apologists, and YouTubers, who spent the year undermining their own arguments, trying to cover up their … More

How Muslim YouTubers Can Save Islam in 2021!

2020 wasn't a good year for Muslim scholars, apologists, and YouTubers, who spent the year undermining their own arguments, trying to cover up their admissions, deleting videos, shutting down the comments sections of videos, filing false copyright complaints, sending us perverted messages, telling critics to commit suicide, getting arrested for child pornography, threatening to execute apostates, praying for Allah to curse us with diseases, trying to get us deplatformed, trying to get us demonetized, hurling racial slurs at people, doxing us, heaping insults and abuse on our families, and throwing each other under the bus. David Wood gives ten tips on how to avoid another meltdown in 2021.