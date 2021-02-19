As Weekend Approaches, Thousands Remains Without Power Due to Winter Storm | EWTN News Nightly Power has been restored in parts of Texas, following a crippling winter storm. Still, hundreds of … More





Power has been restored in parts of Texas, following a crippling winter storm. Still, hundreds of thousands remain without electricity, and many do not have access to safe drinking water. Catholics in Texas are responding to those most in need. They are providing for people on the streets. Antonio Fernandez, the CEO of Catholic Charities in San Antonio, says clothes, diapers, food, water, blankets and coffee are being distributed. He says, "This is what Jesus asks all of us to do, to go out to the streets and serve them and treat them like we would treat Jesus Christ, so this is our priority, our mission, and we are blessed to do this." In Temple, Texas, St. Mary's Parish is using its extra space to care for victims of the winter weather. In the state, just under 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power, down from about 3 million on Wednesday. The mayor of Austin says the state was unprepared. And more than 320,000 homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, as storms dumped as much as four inches of snow and ice across the region. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: As Weekend Approaches, Thousands Remains Without Power Due to Winter Storm | EWTN News NightlyPower has been restored in parts of Texas, following a crippling winter storm. Still, hundreds of thousands remain without electricity, and many do not have access to safe drinking water. Catholics in Texas are responding to those most in need. They are providing for people on the streets. Antonio Fernandez, the CEO of Catholic Charities in San Antonio, says clothes, diapers, food, water, blankets and coffee are being distributed. He says, "This is what Jesus asks all of us to do, to go out to the streets and serve them and treat them like we would treat Jesus Christ, so this is our priority, our mission, and we are blessed to do this." In Temple, Texas, St. Mary's Parish is using its extra space to care for victims of the winter weather. In the state, just under 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power, down from about 3 million on Wednesday. The mayor of Austin says the state was unprepared. And more than 320,000 homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, as storms dumped as much as four inches of snow and ice across the region. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly