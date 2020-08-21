When St. Bernard took on antipope/ "morally unanimously accepted"

We've had this discussion before. You -can- resign as pope and when he did resign due to age and failing strength that's aretirement.His resignation letter proves otherwise. His own words at his last General Audience show differently.His explicit and repeated use of the word "resigna…

de facto

"B16 didn't retire; he didn't resign; he half-assed it."

"There is absolutely no doubt regarding the validity of my resignation ..."

"The only condition for the validity of my resignation is the complete freedom of my decision. Speculations regarding its validity are simply absurd,"

"Once you accept the fact that you can't be an "emeritus" or a "retired pope"

fact

"You make two huge mistakes. One, you assume a pope can be a pope emeritus. Second, you assume B16 successfully resigned."

:P

emeritus

emeritus

no longer

"There is no middle ground in history or in canon law for "pope emeritus","

"ergo B16 invented a new office of the papacy, ergo he is mistaken, ergo Canon law is invoked and he is still pope."

:-)

aren't

;-)

emeritus

didn't

"the facts speak for themselves."

"In B16's resignation he didn't resign both offices"

spoon-feed

:D

332 §2. If it happens that the Roman Pontiff resigns his office , it is required for validity that the resignation is made freely and properly manifested but not that it is accepted by anyone.

singular

facts

"and he still refers to himself as the Pope."

"The fact that you mention his recognizing Francis as pope is the whole point. He sees himself as a retired pope"

factual

resigned

;-)

"No pope has ever resigned and still insisted he was pope. "

still

"B16 attempted to create a new papal reality."

reality

:D

you

:D

"Had he resigned as Canon Law requires he couldn't claim to still be pope."

law

facts

"Again, he did this on purpose, half resigning, so he can still call himself pope."

"This is because he has a history of wanting to change the papacy in that way."

one

one

fact

"All you need to worry your pretty little head about is that Benedict didn't resign properly, there can't be a pope emeritus, therefore he is still pope".

facts

that

fact

"he didn't resign both offices"

my

We've had this discussion before. You -can- resign as pope and when he did resign due to age and failing strength that's aretirement.His resignation letter proves otherwise. His own words at his last General Audience show differently.His explicit and repeated use of the word "resignation" in referencing the act proves he himself sees it as a resignation. As in...andAll you do is make empty claims that are soundly contradicted by fact.Unfortunately that isn't aat all. A pope who resigns for age and sickness and ill health has retired. You're conflating motive for the act itself. Sloppy reasoning.It doesn't matter -why- he resigned. I use the term "retired" because the term fits his motives. He -did- resign and that's what matters.You've pulled this before. It's boring.A Popeis an honorary title. It is a title, not an office. The very definition of anis someone whoholds office.I don't "assume" Benedict XVI resigned, he did so and said so. That is fact and all the wishful thinking in the world ain't gonna change that, not one bit, honey-chile... Nossuh.Cite Canon law prohibiting the adoption of such a title.I asked you this before, even explained the legal principle -why- you won't make good on your claim. Something that is not prohibited is allowed. I explained why that's the case as well.You're repeating the same-old, same-old.When you speak of "canon law" the burden of proof is on YOU to show where canon law prohibits the title.You haven't, you can't and you won't. What you WILL do is repeat the same nonsense knowing full well it's nonsense, just for the sheer sake of doing so.At this point, I honestly believe you're not even doing so out of stubborness. You -need- to do this. It's a kind of echo-box for yourself, a self-reflected confirmation bias. "I said it again, so that makes it moar true".Facts have no bearing for you. That's why you mention your claims as facts instead of supplying facts to support your claims....ergo you don't know how to use ergo. Misusing Latin around me is a dangerous gambit, especially the terminoligy commonly used in logic.Likewise, that's one heck of long string of non-sequitur fallacies and you can be certain I noticed youciting Canon Law, either. You -know- I'm going to call you on that. So why bother? I think I know the answer. Saying something makes it a "fact' for you. Proving it -is- a fact is something you can't do and no longer even bother trying to do....because you know I will tear you up the moment you try.Anby definition is someone who no longer holds office. "Ergo", hecreate a new office because the title is defined by NOT holding office."Ergo" he is not mistaken."Ergo" his resignation remains valid and"Ergo" your entire ergo-laden chain of argument fails because it's a string of factually incorrect premises. I'm not even going to bother with the atrociously fallacious chain of "reasoning" that holds the whole sorry mess together.This is your standard rhetoric about "facts" that you can't and won't ever supply.Cite Canon law stating there are two offices of the Papacy. Put up or shut up. Direct citation or your claim fails.Since you were carping a day or so back about "spoon feeding" information, here: I'llit to you. Come to think of it, I'm going to cram it down your lying throat.See that word "office", sport? It's. "Ergo" there are no two offices. There is only one. That's howwork.No citations given. As usual. Just you making another empty claim. The only person quoting Benedict directly is ME and he explicitly refers to Pope Francis and HIS papacy.No, that's YOU doing your Gary Spivey amateur psychic act and ASSUMING you know how Benedict sees himself.Since Benedict says he resigned and said so repeatedly, Therefore, I can say withsupport, he sees himself no longer as pope because he. . If you wish to claim he still DOES see himself as Pope, then YOU need to quote him where he makes such a claim explicitly. "Ego Sum Papa"You're not going to do that.Quote bendict saying he isPope or your argument fails.A new papalIs this some brilliant turn of the phrase from the pen of Anne Barnhardt? It reeks of her writing style. Shades of referneces to "ontology". :DPlease tell me this was her nonsense and you're just parroting her drivel. C'mon, man... don't break my heart by admittinginvented such an outright stupidity on you own. It's like something Be Ye Stupid would come up with if he stole two of my limited edition watermelon Red Bulls, chugged them both and then licked a 9 volt battery.Papal reality... oh man...See.. this is what make syou worht engaging. Some of the garbage you find out there among the other Benedict fan-boys is just beyond belief.This is you repeating your same old lies. It's all you -can- do. What you can't do is show what canon law Benedict didn't fulfill or where he deviated from Canon Law. You talk -about- Canon law but I defy you ever to -quote- Canon law.I can, and I just did up above. At this point, I'm quoting it the citations entirely from memory.You've tried before and you know what I'll do to you when we start talkingand the (wait for it)surrounding it.I -like- law. I -like- facts. Thing either are or they are not.Oh get off it. Now you're impugning motive again, shades of your psychic act. Made all the more silly since you're basing it on all your other unproven and unprovable claims.Quotedocument from Pope Benedict XVI where he advocated splitting the Papacy. Quoteresolution he put forth saying he intended to. Simple enough.You won't. You can't. You love these indirect references to things AS THOUGH they happened when inthey did not and never did. Just more of your rubbish.My pretty little head tells me this is moar of your argumentum ad nauseam fallacy, even confining the fallacy to the contents of this one reply alone.Benedict XVI fulfilled all the requirements set fort in Canon Law. The only person quoting the relevant Canon law is ME.Canon law says nothing prohibiting the existence of the title "pope emeritus" and the definition of pope emeritus shows it is not an office at all. If you feel otherwise, then YOU need to quote the relevant sections in Canon Law.Consequently, your final claim "therefore he is still pope" fails just as it failed a day or so before and it will fail again the next time you ignore everything and repeat the same dumb claims anywhere else on GTV.In a way, I'm disappointed with you. This isn't me gloating because you aren't supplying anything new that's worth gloating over. I've reached the limits of your capacity to debate this subject. All you can do now is repeat the same general claims I've already debunked. You won't ever try supporting your claims anymore, not with those underlinedyou mention.We've both seen howturns out. I'll make you eat everyjust as I did earlier in this reply debunking your claimThe same thing happened when you made an accusation of "antipope" against Francis. That got a stream of wiki and Encyclopedia Britannica. When your buddy VRS made a reference to a specific anti-papacy, I was on it in seconds, debunked it as well and he slunk off...as did YOU. ;-)Facts areweapons, not yours.