Fr. Altman: The truth is the same at all times in all places. Fr. James Altman of St. James the Less in La Crosse, Wisconsin, reflected on the unchanging nature of truth and the importance of true … More

Fr. Altman: The truth is the same at all times in all places.



Fr. James Altman of St. James the Less in La Crosse, Wisconsin, reflected on the unchanging nature of truth and the importance of true devotion in a homily last weekend.