World Over - 2021-04-29 - Walid Phares with Raymond Arroyo WALID PHARES, Middle-east and US foreign policy expert joins us to discuss the planned US troop withdrawal from Iraq, the status of the …More
WALID PHARES, Middle-east and US foreign policy expert joins us to discuss the planned US troop withdrawal from Iraq, the status of the nuclear deal with Iran and much more
