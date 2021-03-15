Again: Fatima Cancels Pilgrimages

Leiria-Fatima Cardinal António dos Santos Marto, Portugal, announced that there will be only a “virtual” pilgrimage to Fatima this year.“Virtual” means that the pilgrimage is reduced to an Internet event which is an impossibility.Marto hid behind “the common good of people’s health.” His alternative: Instead of the pilgrimage, the faithful may participate in eight days of "spiritual pilgrimage" between March 14 and 21. It consists in watching videos online.Portugal is currently under a strict Mass curfew. Masses are promised to resume in May - after Easter. However, like in the past, this could only be a delay tactic.