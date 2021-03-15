Again: Fatima Cancels Pilgrimages

Leiria-Fatima Cardinal António dos Santos Marto, Portugal, announced that there will be only a “virtual” pilgrimage to Fatima this year.
“Virtual” means that the pilgrimage is reduced to an Internet event which is an impossibility.
Marto hid behind “the common good of people’s health.” His alternative: Instead of the pilgrimage, the faithful may participate in eight days of "spiritual pilgrimage" between March 14 and 21. It consists in watching videos online.
Portugal is currently under a strict Mass curfew. Masses are promised to resume in May - after Easter. However, like in the past, this could only be a delay tactic.
#newsZxnchmnypm
Clicks53
- Report
Social networks