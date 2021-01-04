Clicks5
Sydney lashed with severe afternoon storm | 9 News Australia. A severe afternoon lashed Sydney this afternoon, bringing trees down and flooding roads. Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCIYLOcEUX6Tb…More
Sydney lashed with severe afternoon storm | 9 News Australia.
A severe afternoon lashed Sydney this afternoon, bringing trees down and flooding roads. Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCIYLOcEUX6TbBo7HQVF2PKA Get more breaking news at: 9news.com.au/?keyword=9 news now weather
