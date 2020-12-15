Saint Raphael Meditation: Advent, a Time for Hope

A meditation (guided prayer) on the virtue of hope. Advent is a perfect time to develop the Christian virtue of hope, based on God's power and care for us.
Hope is the certain expectation of good things from God and the strength to wait for them to come from his hand. Christian desire is shaped by hope. In hope, our trust in God goes as far as trusting his vision of our happiness and well-being even beyond our own view of the matter.
