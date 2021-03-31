Clicks467
breski1 & yossmaria. Blessed Anacleto González Flores (July 13, 1888 – April 27, 1927) was a Mexican Catholic layman and lawyer, executed during the persecution of the Catholic Church under the presidency of Plutarco Elías Calles. He was beatified by Benedict XVI as a martyr on November 20, 2005.
González was portrayed by actor Eduardo Verástegui in the film Cristiada (English: For Greater Glory), which also starred Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria and Peter O'Toole.
Saint Hugh of Châteauneuf (1053 – 1 April 1132) was the Bishop of Grenoble from 1080[1] to his death. He was a partisan of the Gregorian reform and opposed to Guy of Burgundy, Archbishop of Vienne, later Pope as Callistus II.
April Fools' Day (sometimes called April Fool's Day or All Fools' Day) en.wikipedia.org/wiki/April_Fools'_Day is celebrated every year on the first day of April as a day when people play practical jokes and hoaxes on each other. The jokes and their victims are known as "April fools". Hoax stories may be reported by the press and other media on this day and explained on subsequent days. Popular since the 19th century, the day is not a national holiday in any country, but it is well known in India, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and the United States.
The earliest recorded association between 1 April and foolishness can be found in Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales (1392). Some writers suggest that the restoration of 1 January as New Year's Day in the 16th century was responsible for the creation of the holiday, but this theory does not explain earlier references.