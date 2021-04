(sometimes calledor en.wikipedia.org/wiki/April_Fools '_Day is celebrated every year on the first day of April as a day when people play practical jokes and hoaxes on each other. The jokes and their victims are known as "April fools". Hoax stories may be reported by the press and other media on this day and explained on subsequent days. …

April Fools' Day

April Fool's Day

All Fools' Day

(sometimes calledor en.wikipedia.org/wiki/April_Fools '_Day is celebrated every year on the first day of April as a day when people play practical jokes and hoaxes on each other. The jokes and their victims are known as "April fools". Hoax stories may be reported by the press and other media on this day and explained on subsequent days. Popular since the 19th century, the day is not a national holiday in any country, but it is well known in India, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and the United States.The earliest recorded association between 1 April and foolishness can be found in Geoffrey Chaucer 's The Canterbury Tales (1392). Some writers suggest that the restoration of 1 January as New Year's Day in the 16th century was responsible for the creation of the holiday, but this theory does not explain earlier references.