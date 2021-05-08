Nation after nation have already begun to conform to the one world government , preparing the way for the son of perdition . Turn to me now lest you fall , intrust your hearts to me and I will … More





(1) JESUS SAYS,TAKE HEED AND LISTEN: Messages from Heaven - YouTube Nation after nation have already begun to conform to the one world government , preparing the way for the son of perdition . Turn to me now lest you fall , intrust your hearts to me and I will deliver you from the fires of hell. Thus saith the Lord.