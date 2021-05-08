Clicks19
jesusevangelisation
Nation after nation have already begun to conform to the one world government , preparing the way for the son of perdition . Turn to me now lest you fall , intrust your hearts to me and I will …More
Nation after nation have already begun to conform to the one world government , preparing the way for the son of perdition . Turn to me now lest you fall , intrust your hearts to me and I will deliver you from the fires of hell. Thus saith the Lord.

(1) JESUS SAYS,TAKE HEED AND LISTEN: Messages from Heaven - YouTube
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up