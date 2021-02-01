Vatican Communication Machine Lets Francis Invent A New Sacrament

Christ instituted at the Last Supper not one but “two sacraments,” Francis said according to an Italian January 19 release of the Vatican's Press Office.According to the Press Office, the two "sacraments" were the Eucharist and the Washing of the Feet. To do justice to Francis: In a Spanish message to Venezuelan clergy, he spoke about two "institutive acts" which Christ carried out at the Last Supper, not of "two sacraments."Sandro Magister - and not only he - is astonished that the Vatican's communication machine makes such blunders.