Executive Director of Mustard Seed Communities, Fr. Garvin Augustine, on the Organization's Mission

Mustard Seed Communities began in 1978 as a home for a handful of children with disabilities who had been abandoned on the streets of Jamaica. It now provides care to over 600 children and adults with disabilities, children affected by HIV and young mothers in crisis across Jamaica and several countries. Executive Director of Mustard Seed Communities International, Fr. Garvin Augustine, joins to talk about the mission of these communities, what's at the heart of that mission and what are some of the services that are provided. Fr. Garvin also discusses the connection between our faith and the importance of caring for the vulnerable. He explains how the pandemic has impacted the organization and its operations in Africa, Central America and other parts of the Caribbean. The executive director shares how people can help.