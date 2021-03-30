Nearly Two-Thirds of Unborn Babies Diagnosed with Down Syndrome are Aborted | EWTN News Nightly Unborn babies diagnosed with down syndrome have a right to life. That is the message being sent … More





Unborn babies diagnosed with down syndrome have a right to life. That is the message being sent Monday morning, by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and pro-life leader Marjorie Dannenfelser. They say all children deserve love and protection, but research indicates nearly two-thirds of unborn babies diagnosed with down syndrome are aborted. President of Susan B. Anthony List, Marjorie Dannenfelser joins us to share her message to expectant parents who learn that their baby may have down syndrome. Dannenfelser explains what she hears from parents who have already welcomed a child with down syndrome into their family. She gives insight into whether any other states are considering similar legislation. Susan B. Anthony List is instrumental in protecting all unborn babies, the president of the organization tells us what society can do to help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Nearly Two-Thirds of Unborn Babies Diagnosed with Down Syndrome are Aborted | EWTN News NightlyUnborn babies diagnosed with down syndrome have a right to life. That is the message being sent Monday morning, by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and pro-life leader Marjorie Dannenfelser. They say all children deserve love and protection, but research indicates nearly two-thirds of unborn babies diagnosed with down syndrome are aborted. President of Susan B. Anthony List, Marjorie Dannenfelser joins us to share her message to expectant parents who learn that their baby may have down syndrome. Dannenfelser explains what she hears from parents who have already welcomed a child with down syndrome into their family. She gives insight into whether any other states are considering similar legislation. Susan B. Anthony List is instrumental in protecting all unborn babies, the president of the organization tells us what society can do to help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly