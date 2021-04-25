EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-04-22 | FULL EPISODE The Biden-Harris administration has taken several recent actions to expand abortion, including the FDA now allowing abortion pills through the mail … More





The Biden-Harris administration has taken several recent actions to expand abortion, including the FDA now allowing abortion pills through the mail during the Coronavirus pandemic. We discuss these headlines and the Biden-Harris administration’s recent push to expand abortion with Dr. Donna Harrison of American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), Susan B. Anthony List’s Autumn Christensen, and Human Coalition’s Rev. Dean Nelson. With the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine temporarily paused over blood clot concerns, we examine how hormonal contraception carries a much higher risk for blood clots with Dr. Monique Ruberu, a Catholic and pro-life OB-GYN. Planned Parenthood has added a slate of new faith leaders to its Clergy Advocacy Board – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. And Claire Culwell, a twin abortion survivor, is releasing her first book about her life’s journey of finding out she’s an abortion survivor and her message of mercy today. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-04-22 | FULL EPISODEThe Biden-Harris administration has taken several recent actions to expand abortion, including the FDA now allowing abortion pills through the mail during the Coronavirus pandemic. We discuss these headlines and the Biden-Harris administration’s recent push to expand abortion with Dr. Donna Harrison of American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), Susan B. Anthony List’s Autumn Christensen, and Human Coalition’s Rev. Dean Nelson. With the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine temporarily paused over blood clot concerns, we examine how hormonal contraception carries a much higher risk for blood clots with Dr. Monique Ruberu, a Catholic and pro-life OB-GYN. Planned Parenthood has added a slate of new faith leaders to its Clergy Advocacy Board – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. And Claire Culwell, a twin abortion survivor, is releasing her first book about her life’s journey of finding out she’s an abortion survivor and her message of mercy today. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.