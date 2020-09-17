Schismatic Germans: Cardinal Woelki Warns Against "German National Church"

The worst result of the German Synodal/Suicidal Way would be if it led to a split from the Church, Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki told KNA.de (17 September).He warned that "something like a German national church would then come into being".Woelki criticised the low theological standard of the synodal texts: "The whole world is currently looking at the Church in Germany and at this Synodal Way, so we simply cannot make fools of ourselves by being theologically incompetent."