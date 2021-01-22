Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3,13-19. Jesus went up the mountain and summoned those whom he wanted and they came to him. He appointed twelve (whom he also named apostles) … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3,13-19.

Jesus went up the mountain and summoned those whom he wanted and they came to him.

He appointed twelve (whom he also named apostles) that they might be with him and he might send them forth to preach

and to have authority to drive out demons:

(he appointed the twelve:) Simon, whom he named Peter;

James, son of Zebedee, and John the brother of James, whom he named Boanerges, that is, sons of thunder;

Andrew, Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, James the son of Alphaeus; Thaddeus, Simon the Cananean,

and Judas Iscariot who betrayed him.

Vatican Council II

Constitution on the Church "Lumen gentium", § 26 (copyright Libreria vaticana editrice)

"He appointed twelve that they might be with him": the Bishops, successors of the apostles

A bishop marked with the fullness of the sacrament of Orders, is "the steward of the grace of the supreme priesthood," especially in the Eucharist, which he offers or causes to be offered, and by which the Church continually lives and grows. This Church of Christ is truly present in all legitimate local congregations of the faithful which, united with their pastors, are themselves called churches in the New Testament(Acts 8:1; 14:22). For in their locality these are the new People called by God, in the Holy Spirit and in full assurance (1 Th 1:5). In them the faithful are gathered together by the preaching of the Gospel of Christ, and the mystery of the Lord's Supper is celebrated, that by the food and blood of the Lord's body the whole brotherhood may be joined together.



In any community of the altar, under the sacred ministry of the bishop, there is exhibited a symbol of that charity and "unity of the mystical Body, without which there can be no salvation." In these communities, though frequently small and poor, or living in the Diaspora, Christ is present, and in virtue of His presence there is brought together one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church. For "the partaking of the body and blood of Christ does nothing other than make us be transformed into that which we consume" (…)

Bishops thus, by praying and laboring for the people, make outpourings in many ways and in great abundance from the fullness of Christ's holiness. By the ministry of the word they communicate God's power to those who believe unto salvation (Rm 1:16) and through the sacraments, the regular and fruitful distribution of which they regulate by their authority, they sanctify the faithful.