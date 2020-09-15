Clicks29
Kenyan documentary on Don Alvaro
Blessed Alvaro: Devotion Around the World In this documentary, aired on a Kenyan TV station shortly before Don Alvaro del Portillo's beatification in 2014, we see how devotion to him has spread to …More
Blessed Alvaro: Devotion Around the World
In this documentary, aired on a Kenyan TV station shortly before Don Alvaro del Portillo's beatification in 2014, we see how devotion to him has spread to many countries around the world..
BLESSED ALVARO DEL PORTILLO09/11/2020
