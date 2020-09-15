Kenyan documentary on Don Alvaro

Blessed Alvaro: Devotion Around the World In this documentary, aired on a Kenyan TV station shortly before Don Alvaro del Portillo's beatification in 2014, we see how devotion to him has spread to … More

Blessed Alvaro: Devotion Around the World



In this documentary, aired on a Kenyan TV station shortly before Don Alvaro del Portillo's beatification in 2014, we see how devotion to him has spread to many countries around the world..



BLESSED ALVARO DEL PORTILLO 09/11/2020

opusdei.org/…aro-devotion-around-the-world/



facebook



twitter In this documentary, aired on a Kenyan TV station shortly before Don Alvaro del Portillo's beatification in 2014, we see how devotion to him has spread to many countries around the world..09/11/2020