Clicks2
Le réseau des écoles françaises... Merci Saint Jean-Baptiste de la Salle et l'Eglise Catholique !!!! The network of French school... Thanks to Saint John-Baptist de la Salle and the Catholic Church !…More
Le réseau des écoles françaises... Merci Saint Jean-Baptiste de la Salle et l'Eglise Catholique !!!!
The network of French school... Thanks to Saint John-Baptist de la Salle and the Catholic Church !!!
(instruction for the girls in France for 9 centuries, we didn't need the "human rights" and the bankers that supported them in order to replace the role of the Catholic church and kill Her influence)
The network of French school... Thanks to Saint John-Baptist de la Salle and the Catholic Church !!!
(instruction for the girls in France for 9 centuries, we didn't need the "human rights" and the bankers that supported them in order to replace the role of the Catholic church and kill Her influence)