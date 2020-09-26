Spain: Criminal Abuse Hoax Sows Hatred Against Innocent Priests

Father Javier Contreras, 73, from the San Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer parish in Alcorcón, Madrid, was injured in an attack when he got out of his car to open the church to celebrate the first mass of the day.By miracle, his condition is not life threatening. He received stab wounds to his shoulder blade, biceps and hands.The priest belongs to the Opus Dei and has been serving in the parish for two years. His attacker was arrested.Contreras told AlfaYOmega.org that he defended himself like a "Bruce Lee in the clergyman" sustaining a five minutes struggle with the young criminal.During the attack the felon was babbling that "priests kill children."