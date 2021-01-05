Bishops of the United States, separate yourselves from sectarian Bergoglianism!

The Catholic Church under Bergoglio is becoming a dangerous organization that collaborates with mass murderers in the genocide of humanity. Today, the United States represents a hope for the Church and the world. How will salvation come? In this crisis situation which has arisen after the rigged election, it is the military who must take over the government to restore order in the United States (see General Jehu, 2Kings 9-11). They must first punish the criminals who initiate or support the genocide of America and humanity. These criminals are on the territory of the United States. The reason for the takeover of the government by military power is not only the gross falsification of the Presidential election, but mainly the salvation of America from the genocide that has already begun . This genocide has been prepared and promoted by criminals against humanity, who have concentrated in their hands the largest amount of financial capital. They have exploited weak democracy and established a hidden dictatorship. They seek to implement the Great Reset on a global scale, encompassing all of humanity. The way out of this situation is to apply this Great Reset to them by confiscating their banks and property. They must be brought before a military court. If they are not justly punished, they will perpetrate the genocide of humanity!

The military government is faced with urgent tasks:



1) to take over the control of the mass media, which are now in the hands of the genocide initiators;



2) to stop genocidal vaccination;



3) to ban the dangerous Bergoglian sect in America, which occupies and sponges on the Roman Catholic Church. The Bergoglian bishops must be removed from office.



What is Bergoglianism and what does it pursue?



Bergoglianism occupies the Catholic Church worldwide. As a heretic and an apostate, Bergoglio has illegally usurped the papacy. He has allied himself with the initiators of the genocide of humanity, prepares the Great Reset, and, like Gates, promotes a genocidal vaccine for all . He legalizes sodomy which is contrary to God’s commandments, and leads American society to decay. By enthroning the Pachamama demon, Bergoglio has denied the very essence of Christianity. The bishops who represent Bergoglio’s dangerous sectarian trend in the Catholic Church must be removed from office. The Episcopal positions must be occupied by orthodox and true bishops who defend God’s laws and the orthodox teachings that lead to salvation. Bergoglio globally converts the Catholic Church to a satanic anti-Church of the New Age. In Rome, December 8, 2020, Bergoglio joined the Council for Inclusive Capitalism together with the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers… In fact, he thus formed an integral unity with the globalists pursuing the reduction or genocide of humanity, and fulfills their evil plan. This is evidenced by the December statement of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, signed by Bergoglio, which promotes vaccines using cells of aborted children. In the USA, Bergoglio’s evil plan is implemented by the Episcopal Conference . It promotes a fatally dangerous vaccination, which real experts categorically warn against. The new mRNA vaccine 1) changes the human genome and turns humans into genetically modified organisms incapable of passing on life to future generations, 2) contains a hydrogel with organic nanoparticles, which is a form of chipping, 3) contains tissue torn out from an unborn child while it is still alive. The main initiator of the current genocidal vaccination is Bill Gates. Bergoglio and the Bergoglian bishops in the USA promote the genocidal plan of this criminal under the slogan: vaccine for all . It is a betrayal of Christianity, a crime against God and a crime against humanity.



Today, it is not enough to punish the initiators of genocide, but the military government must also force the separation of the church hierarchy from the Bergoglian Vatican. Even the resignation of Bergoglio would not be a sufficient solution. He would be replaced by Francis No.2, and the spiritual power in the individual territories would de facto continue to be exercised by the servants of the antichrist appointed by him. In order to save Catholicism, the papal institution must be moved from the Vatican to another place . That place should now be the United States. At the time of the religious crisis, the papacy resided in France for 70 years (Avignon, 14th century). In addition, many times in the history of the Church there were two or even three Popes. But none of these true or false Popes destroyed the doctrinal and moral foundations of the Church as Bergoglio does. It is nonsense creating apparent Catholic orthodoxy by forcing Catholics at all costs to obey a multiple heretic , apostate and rebel against God occupying the papacy! The fear of schism is a false fear. The reality is that schism is already here, because the highest office is occupied by an apostate who has separated (sci,zw) from Christ. He who is faithful to Christ cannot be in the structure headed by Bergoglio. The schism consists in the fact that Bergoglio opposes Christ and His Gospel and proclaims a false gospel (Gal 1:8-9), for which a curse falls on him and on those who submit to him. If priests proclaim unity with so-called Pope Francis in the Mass, they thus renounce unity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. That should be clear to every Catholic believer.



A bishop or priest who is in unity with Bergoglio has the spirit of the antichrist, cooperates in the mass genocide of humanity, and must therefore be labeled as persona non grata in America. Whoever submits to Bergoglio and promotes his genocidal agenda of vaccination “for all” must be brought to justice with other criminals who are promoting the genocide of humanity. Bergoglio has made the Catholic Church a dangerous and anti-human sect. Bishops and priests must therefore separate from this Bergoglio’s criminal organization.



How to save the papacy which Bergoglio abuses for self-destruction of the Church, and thus destroys it at its root?



The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) hereby encourages you, the orthodox bishops of America, to break with the globalization system of the so-called Episcopal Conference. It is with this step that you will break free from subordination to the archheretic and pseudo Pope Bergoglio. Even if you, orthodox bishops, were in minority, create your own episcopal community with a clear agenda of spiritual restoration of the Catholic Church instead of the conference . Stop saying the name of the archheretic Bergoglio in the Mass and separate yourselves from the present-day heretical and apostate Vatican. The purpose is to save the very essence of the Church of Christ. This will bring salvation to each of you and to the souls entrusted to you. In this extraordinary situation, the Bishops of the BCP elected the former US Nuncio, Archbishop C. M. Viganò, in his absence as the rightful Pope in an extraordinary election. He has so far neither rejected nor accepted the election. God is waiting for you to create the conditions to save the papacy. Therefore, stand up for the orthodox successor of the Apostle Peter. He was elected in this critical situation, when it is necessary to stop the process of self-destruction of the Catholic Church.



Dear Bishops of the USA, if you take these first steps, you will remove the curse from the Catholic Church which fell on it for the heresies of syncretism, neomodernism and aggiornamento of Vatican II. The curse is intensified by Bergoglio’s most serious crimes. It is you whom God wants to carry out saving reform! If you neglect to do so, the spiritual cancer will progress. The Church faithful to Christ’s teaching will remain, but through your fault it will only exist as a catacomb Church. So please do not wait! Today is a historic moment in the history of America and the Catholic Church. Act decisively; it may be too late tomorrow!



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. This Patriarchate arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. The BCP does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.



