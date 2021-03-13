LA TIMES COLUMN ONE: by THOMAS CURWEN MARCH 12, 2021

Stricken with COVID-19, Blanca López was failing on a ventilator, so Dr. Leo Shum at Adventist Health Glendale medical center decided on a more radical approach

She wondered what had become of her white rosary

Benharash knew that connecting a patient to ECMO a second time seldom resulted in a good outcome, but he also knew that Lopez’s death would jeopardize her family. The team decided to go ahead.Benharash and a resident inserted new cannulas. The lines were connected, and the team turned on the machine. The pump’s familiar purring filled the room.Valentine took a step back and watched the dark red blood turn bright in the machine. As a Christian, she prays each morning for her ECMO patients by name. “Please,” she asks, “let them recover if it is God’s will.”Then she goes to work, knowing that faith — and God’s will — may not be enough.::Days later, Lopez opened her eyes and wondered where she was. The room was dark. Everything was hazy, and in this strange twilight, she thought of God.“I know you’re not going to let me go,” she prayed. “I know you’re going to hold onto me.”, the one she held when she went into the intensive care unit...