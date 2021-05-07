Congo bishop decries rising Islamisation of country | SW NEWS | 249 The increasing attacks on Christians in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa has prompted a Catholic bishop to boldly point … More

Congo bishop decries rising Islamisation of country | SW NEWS | 249

The increasing attacks on Christians in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa has prompted a Catholic bishop to boldly point out the rampant Islamisation of the country. Speaking to the pontifical charity organisation, Aid to the Church in Need, Bishop Melchisedec Sikuli Paluku of Butembo-Beni said more mosques are springing up across the Central African nation. San Francisco stabbings: Archbishop Cordileone calls for prayer, fasting Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco in the US has stressed the need for a hard and honest look at some very painful realities in the city. In the wake of the stabbing of two Asian women in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, the archbishop exhorted local Catholics to engage in prayer, adoration and fasting seeking an end to violence and hatred.

Man held for arson attack on historic San Gabriel Mission church in California Meanwhile, in the US state of California, police have arrested a 57-year-old man who is alleged to have set fire to the historic San Gabriel Mission church last year. Law enforcement officials said John David Corey was charged with arson on Tuesday, May 4, adding that he has two previous fire-related convictions. US fertility rate reached record low in 2020, says study In a disturbing report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US on Wednesday, May 5, the fertility rate in the country dipped to a record low last year. Data says the total fertility rate, which is the number of babies a woman is projected to have in her lifetime slipped to 1.64 in 2020. Courage International annual conference to focus on St Joseph As the Church observes the ‘Year of St Joseph’, the Courage International apostolate providing pastoral and prayer support to people experiencing same-sex attraction will be focusing its upcoming annual conference on the saint under the theme “St. Joseph: Model of Courageous Love.” The apostolate’s 34th annual conference will be held from July 15 to 18 at the Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Chaldean Church to lead pilgrimage to birthplace of biblical Patriarch Abraham The papal visit to Iraq has given hope and courage to Christians in the country to begin life anew. Now, the Chaldean Church is conducting a pilgrimage to Ur, the birthplace of biblical patriarch Abraham, along with the representatives of various Christian Churches. The pilgrimage will take place on Saturday, May 8. Nigerian bishop urges rosary recital to end Islamist extremism The bishop of the diocese of Maiduguri in northern Nigeria, which is bearing the brunt of Islamist terror attacks, has urged believers to resort to the rosary to bring an end to extremism. Catholic bishops opposed Texas’ bid to legalise owning guns without permit The Catholic bishops of Texas in the US have voiced their opposition against House Bill 1927, which will legalize the possession of handguns without a permit. House Bill 1927, which will be voted by the state Senate next week, will legalize the possession of handguns to Lone Star State residents if they are 21 years old and are not “otherwise prohibited by state or federal law from possessing the firearm.”