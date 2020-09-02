Invalid Mass coming to a Church near you!On November 30, 1947, Pope Pius XII issued the Apostolic Constitution, Sacramentum Ordinis in which again it is asserted that the Church may not interfere with the substance of the sacraments. He writes:'As the Council of Trent teaches, the seven sacraments of the New Law have all been instituted by Jesus Christ, our Lord, and the Church has no power over the substance of the sacraments, that is over those things which, with the sources of divine revelation as witnesses, Christ the Lord himself decreed to be preserved in a sacramental sign.'In this extract from the Apostolic Constitution of Pope Pius XII we are instructed as to the sense of the term 'substance' in the phrase 'substance of the sacraments.'Substance, as in 'substance of the sacraments,' in that Apostolic Constitution, is thata) to which divine revelation witnesses andb) which our Lord himself decrees to be preserved in a sacramental sign.Over this 'substance of the sacraments', it is stated: 'the Church has no power.'