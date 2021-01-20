Clicks119
DefendTruth
1
Feel comfortable with this? At President Biden’s inauguration, Lady Gaga performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Tesa
The leftists think they won today and that conservatives everywhere are crying by ourselves. That’s because they worship politics and government. God has not changed from yesterday to today. Evil will not win.
