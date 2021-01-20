Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
119
DefendTruth
1
1 hour ago
Feel comfortable with this? At President Biden’s inauguration, Lady Gaga performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Tesa
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
59 minutes ago
The leftists think they won today and that conservatives everywhere are crying by ourselves. That’s because they worship politics and government. God has not changed from yesterday to today. Evil will not win.
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up