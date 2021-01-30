White House Contrasts Former Administration on Pro-Life Policies | EWTN News Nightly As the annual March for Life kicked off Friday--which honors and celebrates the dignity and sanctity of unborn … More





As the annual March for Life kicked off Friday--which honors and celebrates the dignity and sanctity of unborn children and their mothers--it did so under a brand new White House administration that stands in stark contrast with the previous administration on abortion and protecting unborn children. For example, last year President Donald Trump spoke at the March for Life in person. The first one to do so. This year, on the eve of the March for Life, the Biden Administration signed orders reinstating a policy the funds overseas abortions with US taxpayer dollars. The prior administration says Roe V Wade has claimed millions of lives. The new one wants to codify Roe v Wade into law, blasting what they call relentless attacks on the “right to choose.” EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: White House Contrasts Former Administration on Pro-Life Policies | EWTN News NightlyAs the annual March for Life kicked off Friday--which honors and celebrates the dignity and sanctity of unborn children and their mothers--it did so under a brand new White House administration that stands in stark contrast with the previous administration on abortion and protecting unborn children. For example, last year President Donald Trump spoke at the March for Life in person. The first one to do so. This year, on the eve of the March for Life, the Biden Administration signed orders reinstating a policy the funds overseas abortions with US taxpayer dollars. The prior administration says Roe V Wade has claimed millions of lives. The new one wants to codify Roe v Wade into law, blasting what they call relentless attacks on the “right to choose.” EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly