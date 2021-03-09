Clicks2
Women of Grace - March 8 , 2021 - Johnnette Williams - Catholics and the Covid Vaccine
Host Johnnette Williams welcomes Fr. Tad Pacholczyk of the National Catholic Bioethics Center. Today they discuss the Covid vaccines and if Catholics can use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Call - 1- 833-288- EWTN (3986) or 205-271-2985
