Women of Grace - March 8 , 2021 - Johnnette Williams - Catholics and the Covid Vaccine

Host Johnnette Williams welcomes Fr. Tad Pacholczyk of the National Catholic Bioethics Center. Today they discuss the Covid vaccines and if Catholics can use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Call - 1- 833-288- EWTN (3986) or 205-271-2985