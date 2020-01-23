Father Drexel’s Prophecies: “Do Not Let Yourself Be Discouraged”

Faith is greater than obedience In his most recent Eleison comments, Bishop Richard Williamson recalled Austrian Father Albert Drexel who died in 1977, a prestigious professor of philology. From … More

In his most recent Eleison comments, Bishop Richard Williamson recalled Austrian Father Albert Drexel who died in 1977, a prestigious professor of philology. From 1922 on, Drexel received every First Friday of the month a message from Our Lord. The messages given to him after 1970 until his death were published in the booklet “Faith is greater than obedience.”



The spirit of the world has infiltrated the Church

In March 1971, Father Drexel heard from Our Lord - quote, “Never since I walked visibly among men, have the troubles of My one and true Church been so great as at this present time – and the distress is still growing.” Five years later, in March 1976, Drexel was told that “the spirit of the world has infiltrated the Church” and that “this spirit has penetrated the ecclesiastics, monasteries and convents, because the monks and nuns have deserted the spirit of their Founders.”



Many places will be without priests

In December 1976, Father Drexel was told that the time is not far away when people will be without priests in many places. Further, he heard, that those priests who accept that Mass is a sacrifice and celebrate it accordingly, will be persecuted, despised, and outlawed.



New priest will come “soon” – and they came

Drexel was also told in May 1974 that – coming soon – priests will arise, who are even now being trained, hidden away in silence for the future. According to Bishop Williamson, this was a prophecy of the young priests who would start coming out of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre’s seminary in Écône, Switzerland.



The Church is about to bloom again

Father Drexel did not only hear messages of doom. On July 3, 1970 Our Lord told him to be in good spirit. Quote, “Do not let yourself be discouraged by the unrest and attempted demolition of My Church.” In July 1975 he was told that upon the ruins and graveyard of infidelity and betrayal, God has raised up the Church and caused it to blossom again. He announced that – quote – “my servant Marcel’s work in Écône is not about to perish.” And so it was in- and outside the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X.