Tenebrae Factae Sunt - Good Friday Gregorian Chant Matins.
This Good Friday meditation is accompanied by Diego Velazquez' "Christ Crucified". The lyrics and translation of this portion of Matins is found below:
Tenebrae factae sunt, dum crucifixissent Jesum Judaei:
et circa horam nonam exclamavit Jesus voce magna:
Deus meus, ut quid me dereliquisti?
Et inclinato capite, emisit spiritum.
V. Exclamans Jesus voce magna ait: Pater, in manus tuas commendo spiritum meum.
Et inclinato capite, emisit spiritum.
There was darkness over the earth when the Jews crucified Jesus:
and about the ninth hour Jesus cried out with a loud voice:
O my God, why hast thou forsaken me?
And bowing His head, He gave up His spirit.
V. Jesus had cried with a loud voice, said: Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit
And bowing His head, He gave up His spirit.
