Tenebrae Factae Sunt - Good Friday Gregorian Chant Matins. This Good Friday meditation is accompanied by Diego Velazquez' "Christ Crucified". The lyrics and translation of this portion of Matins is … More

Tenebrae Factae Sunt - Good Friday Gregorian Chant Matins.



This Good Friday meditation is accompanied by Diego Velazquez' "Christ Crucified". The lyrics and translation of this portion of Matins is found below:



Tenebrae factae sunt, dum crucifixissent Jesum Judaei:

et circa horam nonam exclamavit Jesus voce magna:

Deus meus, ut quid me dereliquisti?

Et inclinato capite, emisit spiritum.

V. Exclamans Jesus voce magna ait: Pater, in manus tuas commendo spiritum meum.

Et inclinato capite, emisit spiritum.



There was darkness over the earth when the Jews crucified Jesus:

and about the ninth hour Jesus cried out with a loud voice:

O my God, why hast thou forsaken me?

And bowing His head, He gave up His spirit.

V. Jesus had cried with a loud voice, said: Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit

And bowing His head, He gave up His spirit.