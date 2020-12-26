Best Catholic Hymns and Songs of Praise Best Daughters of Mary Hymns. Thanks for watching this video and don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE my channel if you enjoy it. +Playlist: 01. Mass of … More





Playlist:

01. Mass of the Angels - Credo

02. Mother Dearest Mother Fairest

03. O Lord I Am Not Worthy

04. O Mary of Graces

05. O Queen of the Holy Rosary

06. O Salutaris Hostia

07. O Sanctissima

08. O Sons and Daughters

09. Ave Maris Stella

10. Immaculate Mary May Crowning Song

11. Jesu Redemptor Omnium

12. Jesus My Lord My God My All

13. Magnificat, Douay, Latin, English, sung by the Daughters of Mary

14. On This Day O Beautiful Mother

15. Panis Angelicus

16. Salve Mater Misericordiae

17. Soul of My Savior

18. Tantum Ergo

19. The Angelus

20. Thou Prince of all Ages

21. Toms Luis de Victoria - O Magnum Mysterium (The Sixteen)

22. Veni Creator Spiritus - Catholic Gregorian Chant Songs

23. Visit to Jesus



