"Let him who is without sin, cast the first stone"

JCYTT1I3777 on Dec 7, 2009 "First, we must keep in mind that the truest justice comes not when the Law is enforced by those who are themselves transgressors of it (as all mankind are), but when it is enforced by He who is sinless , who is in no way a transgressor of the Law of God (cf. He is the ultimate Judge, not the Pharisees (or anyone else, for that matter).



Once He established that, He went on to enforce the Law when He said to the woman, “Go and sin no more.” After all, the purpose or spirit of this particular law (which the Pharisees so often neglected) was to impress upon Israel the gravity of the sin of adultery. Jesus acknowledged this when He told the woman to never do it again.



Finally, note that stoning the woman would have meant the condemnation of both the sin and the woman . She would have died in sin and suffered total separation from God. But, Jesus came to condemn sin , not sinners. He came to save what was lost, not to lose it (cf. condemns the sin but saves the sinner . In this way, He is both Just and Merciful, and He brings about the fulfillment of the law in question.



Pax Christi,

phatcatholic"

