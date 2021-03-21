Clicks1.3K
"Let him who is without sin, cast the first stone"
JCYTT1I3777 on Dec 7, 2009 "First, we must keep in mind that the truest justice comes not when the Law is enforced by those who are themselves transgressors of it (as all mankind are), but when it is enforced by He who is sinless, who is in no way a transgressor of the Law of God (cf. Heb 4:15; 1 Pet 2:22; 1 Jn 3:5). When Jesus said to the Pharisees, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone,” He basically revealed to the crowd that He is the ultimate Judge, not the Pharisees (or anyone else, for that matter).
Once He established that, He went on to enforce the Law when He said to the woman, “Go and sin no more.” After all, the purpose or spirit of this particular law (which the Pharisees so often neglected) was to impress upon Israel the gravity of the sin of adultery. Jesus acknowledged this when He told the woman to never do it again.
Finally, note that stoning the woman would have meant the condemnation of both the sin and the woman. She would have died in sin and suffered total separation from God. But, Jesus came to condemn sin, not sinners. He came to save what was lost, not to lose it (cf. Lk 19:10; Jn 12:47; 18:9). So, by preventing the stoning while at the same time commanding the woman to “Go and sin no more,” Jesus condemns the sin but saves the sinner. In this way, He is both Just and Merciful, and He brings about the fulfillment of the law in question.
Pax Christi,
phatcatholic"
Fifth Sunday of Lent - Year C
Saint(s) of the day : St. Euphrasia, Virgin and Martyr (+ 303)
Readings
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 8:1-11.
Jesus went to the Mount of Olives.
But early in the morning he arrived again in the temple area, and all the people started coming to him, and he sat down and taught them.
Then the scribes and the Pharisees brought a woman who had been caught in adultery and made her stand in the middle.
They said to him, "Teacher, this woman was caught in the very act of committing adultery.
Now in the law, Moses commanded us to stone such women. So what do you say?"
They said this to test him, so that they could have some charge to bring against him. Jesus bent down and began to write on the ground with his finger.
But when they continued asking him, he straightened up and said to them, "Let the one among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her."
Again he bent down and wrote on the ground.
And in response, they went away one by one, beginning with the elders. So he was left alone with the woman before him.
Then Jesus straightened up and said to her, "Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?"
She replied, "No one, sir." Then Jesus said, "Neither do I condemn you. Go, (and) from now on do not sin any more."
Coucou @Irapuato et @saint nilus prier pour nous, c'est mon passage préféré "la femme adultère" car à moins de mortifier son regard, beaucoup tombent dans le piège. Et il faut dire qu'avec ces spécialistes "à deux sous" qui disent que ceux qui répondent à une question en regardant parterre sont des menteurs eh ben là ! Ca complique un peu les choses... Du coup, c'est tout un travail que de …More
Coucou @Irapuato et @saint nilus prier pour nous, c'est mon passage préféré "la femme adultère" car à moins de mortifier son regard, beaucoup tombent dans le piège. Et il faut dire qu'avec ces spécialistes "à deux sous" qui disent que ceux qui répondent à une question en regardant parterre sont des menteurs eh ben là ! Ca complique un peu les choses... Du coup, c'est tout un travail que de perdre un automatisme (regarder vers le bas) et rattraper le coup en regardant vers le ciel ! Paix et bien dans les Coeurs unis de Jésus Marie Joseph +
Oui, il pardonne mais ne donne pas une liberté de continuer ,aujourd'hui on entend (c'est permis puisque Jésus n'a pas condamné la femme et il nous a dit aimez vous les un les autres )depuis les années 1960 on entend de toute sorte de déviations des paraboles des évangiles ,alors pour coi s'étonnez de toutes ses lois mortifères pour la dignité de l’Âme.