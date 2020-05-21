Alan Dershowitz on whether receiving a coronavirus vaccine be mandated

There are basically three types of vaccines, the bodies immune system to react. Injections of dead cultures of the viris, injectoons of live but disabled cultures of the virus, and injections of cells that have been produced by technology



There are basically three types of vaccines, the bodies immune system to react. Injections of dead cultures of the viris, injectoons of live but disabled cultures of the virus, and injections of cells that have been produced by technology



The Third and newest type of vaccine is much more effective and generally has few side effects. This will be the likely Coronavirus vaccine. This is the same technology that is now being used in cancer treatment. It can be identified with medications advertised on television with the suffix MAB.



This is the most important development in medical treatment since the coming of antibiotics in the mid-twentieth century