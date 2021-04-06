Pope Francis Led Easter Celebrations with a Message of Light and Consolation | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis led Easter celebrations in Rome with a message of light and consolation for all people … More





Pope Francis led Easter celebrations in Rome with a message of light and consolation for all people amidst the trials of the coronavirus pandemic. The Holy Father, who celebrated his ninth Easter as pontiff this year in the Vatican, said while we cannot escape reality and suffering caused by the pandemic, Christians have a "hope that does not disappoint" in Jesus Christ. Pope Francis delivered a special Urbi et Orbi prayer inside St. Peter's Basilica on Easter Sunday. The suffering caused by the pandemic was a theme Pope Francis touched upon across the Easter Weekend. On Friday night as darkness fell over St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis asked the world to look at the suffering of humanity through the eyes of children, who this year provided the meditations for the Way of the Cross. The following night, the lights were turned off in St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis celebrated his 9th Easter Vigil as pontiff. And on Easter morning, surrounded by beautiful floral arrangements provided by a florist in the Netherlands, their 35th year providing the flowers, the Easter Mass was celebrated at the Altar of the Chair of Saint Peter's Basilica. Instead of a homily, Pope Francis opted for silent prayer, reflecting on the mystery of Christ's Resurrection from the dead. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pope Francis Led Easter Celebrations with a Message of Light and Consolation | EWTN News NightlyPope Francis led Easter celebrations in Rome with a message of light and consolation for all people amidst the trials of the coronavirus pandemic. The Holy Father, who celebrated his ninth Easter as pontiff this year in the Vatican, said while we cannot escape reality and suffering caused by the pandemic, Christians have a "hope that does not disappoint" in Jesus Christ. Pope Francis delivered a special Urbi et Orbi prayer inside St. Peter's Basilica on Easter Sunday. The suffering caused by the pandemic was a theme Pope Francis touched upon across the Easter Weekend. On Friday night as darkness fell over St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis asked the world to look at the suffering of humanity through the eyes of children, who this year provided the meditations for the Way of the Cross. The following night, the lights were turned off in St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis celebrated his 9th Easter Vigil as pontiff. And on Easter morning, surrounded by beautiful floral arrangements provided by a florist in the Netherlands, their 35th year providing the flowers, the Easter Mass was celebrated at the Altar of the Chair of Saint Peter's Basilica. Instead of a homily, Pope Francis opted for silent prayer, reflecting on the mystery of Christ's Resurrection from the dead. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly