Cajun Cooking and Liberal Tolerance: Why the Enlightenment Divides and Cannot Unite (by Jason Morgan).

Contribution to the Tokyo International Symposium on the dark side of enlightments (2021, organized by Paul de Lacvivier, editor-in-chief of Vexilla Galliae).