Clicks72

Sleepy Puppy falls asleep on baby

Susi 47
22
Some answers to common questions I've seen. Callie(the puppy) is a mutt that was tied to our fence in 2012. It is guessed that she is a pitt/catahoula mix. She is the sweetest dog we have ever had. …More
Some answers to common questions I've seen. Callie(the puppy) is a mutt that was tied to our fence in 2012. It is guessed that she is a pitt/catahoula mix. She is the sweetest dog we have ever had. They still play together, www.youtube.com/watch
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
Felix the cat has a challenger for GTV Mascot. ;-) Felix
  • Report
Susi 47 likes this.
Front
Nearby heart.
  • Report
Susi 47 likes this.
Front and one more user like this.
Front likes this.
Tina 13 likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up