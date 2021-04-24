176 Year Old Time Capsule Found in Hungary's Largest Catholic Church | EWTN News Nightly A 176 year old time capsule was found in Hungary's Basilica, the largest Catholic Church and tallest building … More





A 176 year old time capsule was found in Hungary's Basilica, the largest Catholic Church and tallest building in the country. After surviving World War II bombings, the time capsule has been found in the 100-meter-high cross of the Esztergom Basilica in Hungary. The director of the Cathedral's Treasury, Father Csaba Török, says the archbishop and chief architect at the time of the basilica's construction placed the capsule there to be a symbol of the basilica's history. The capsule contains two documents: one depicting milestones in the construction and another containing the names of clergymen and parishioners of that time. The construction of the basilica took 69 years to complete. It was consecrated with a Mass composed by Hungarian composer and pianist Franz Liszt and with Emperor Franz Joseph present. Once the dome renovation is completed this year, a new time capsule, created by Cardinal Péter Erdő, will be placed back into the cross to serve as a piece of history for future generations. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.