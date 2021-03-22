BULLETIN ***** Tanks have now crossed the Border UPDATED 3:27 PM EDT - RUSSIAN NAVY DEPLOYS ENTIRE FLEET: MEDITERRANEAN, CASPIAN, AND BLACK SEA

FLASH TRAFFIC on Intelligence Circuits now confirms tanks have crossed the border! This is now out in the open; it's actually happening . . . .1:39 PM EDT, Sunday, 21 March 2021 -- Four hours ago, Tanks from the Russian Army began crossing the border from Russia into Ukraine. VIDEO of the tanks on the move is included in the Premium Content area below!Those tanks were INVITED in by the governing body of breakaway oblasts (states) of Donetsk and Luhansk, to protect the people there from Ukraine government troops, massed on the western borders of those two states.The people of Luhansk and Donetsk want to leave Ukraine and become part of Russia. Ukraine says "no."Over the past two weeks, Ukraine has built up its armed forces on the western border of those two oblasts (states) to take them back by force.With the entry of Russian Army tanks today, it is now explicitly clear that Russia itself will militarily engage any troops trying to attack Luhansk and Donetsk. For its part, Ukraine intends to use force and NATO has oh-so-coincidentally begun military drills in the Black Sea and the countries surrounding Ukraine . . . . and just-so-happens to be in the exact spot needed to engage Russia when the fighting begins.Explicit details of the entry point, and the territories Russia "will" take if war breaks out, appears below: