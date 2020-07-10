“A Mom’s Peace” Responds to Pregnancy Loss during Coronavirus Pandemic

We bring you the story of how A Mom’s Peace is helping women who suffer pregnancy lost during the coronavirus pandemic. A Mom's Peace is a non-profit helping mothers who suffer from a pregnancy loss.… More

We bring you the story of how A Mom’s Peace is helping women who suffer pregnancy lost during the coronavirus pandemic. A Mom's Peace is a non-profit helping mothers who suffer from a pregnancy loss. Their mission is to help families through the difficult decisions following a loss of a child, such as burial or cremation, funeral arrangements, and walking with them through the grief. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.