Why The Dominican Spirit Now?

Lisi Sterndorfer
The mission of the Dominican Order is crucial at our particular moment in history.
Thors Catholic Hammer
The Dominican Order is now a massive fail.
Renowned historically for sanctity and theological prowess it now sits mainly silent and twiddles its thumbs as antipope francis continues his destruction.
(One half hearted exception Fr.Aiden Nichols.)
