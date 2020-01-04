Clicks35
Why The Dominican Spirit Now?
The mission of the Dominican Order is crucial at our particular moment in history.
The Dominican Order is now a massive fail.
Renowned historically for sanctity and theological prowess it now sits mainly silent and twiddles its thumbs as antipope francis continues his destruction.
(One half hearted exception Fr.Aiden Nichols.)
