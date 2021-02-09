Italian Catholic judge murdered by mafia to be beatified in May | SW NEWS | 194 An Italian judge who was killed by the Sicilian mafia will be beatified on May the 9th. Rosario Livantino was gunned … More

An Italian judge who was killed by the Sicilian mafia will be beatified on May the 9th. Rosario Livantino was gunned down after a Mafia hit squad ran his car off the road as he was driving on a Sicilian highway in September of 1990. He was 37 years old. Knights of Columbus elect Patrick Kelly as new Supreme Knight The Knights of Columbus have elected Patrick Kelly as their new Supreme Knight. Mr. Kelly is to replace the current Supreme Knight, Carl Anderson, who will retire later this month. Mr. Anderson has been serving as the head of the organization for 20 years. Thousands participate in Adelaide’s ‘Walk for Life 2021’ Around 5000 people participated in the Walk for Life 2021 event on Saturday February 6th in Adelaide, Australia. The event was organized by Love Adelaide – a pro-life movement in the country – and was held in protest against the introduction of the Termination of Pregnancy Bill 2020 in the parliament of South Australia. Manila archdiocese launches a year of celebration to commemorate 500 years of Christianity in the country ''We open today the Year of the Mission. Let each of our communities enter into the missionary mode. We go out of our comfort zone to reach out to the peripheries.” So spoke the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, at a Holy Mass in the city’s cathedral, and at which a year long celebration to commemorate 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines was announced. CAFOD invites UK government to partner with Catholic Church to help people during pandemic “The essential Church networks, trusted and rooted in local communities, can reach the most vulnerable people and remote places where governments often struggle to reach.,” So reads a report released by the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development - or CAFOD - which is the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales and part of Caritas International. Supreme Court lifts ban on indoor worship services in California On Friday the 5th of February, the US Supreme Court ruled against the state of California’s prohibition of indoor church services. California Governor Gavin Newsom had banned all indoor church services as part of a series of COVID-19 restrictions. Pope Francis warns of Italy’s falling birth rate On Sunday February 7th Pope Francis shared his concerns about what he termed an “Italian demographic winter.” After the Sunday Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope highlighted that the birth rate in the country is decreasing and warned that the “future is in danger.” That same day, Italy celebrated the Day for Life with the theme of ‘Freedom and life.’