Clicks16

ST JOHN PAUL II MEETS SISTER LUCIA OF FATIMA 1991

tommy1
Meeting of St. John Paul II and Servant of God, Sister Lucia of Fatima. I do not own any rights to music or video. I produced this video and added Text pics to it. Please enjoy this memorable moment …More
Meeting of St. John Paul II and Servant of God, Sister Lucia of Fatima. I do not own any rights to music or video. I produced this video and added Text pics to it. Please enjoy this memorable moment in Catholic history. Music: Ave Verum Corpus / Mozart

www.youtube.com/watch
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up