188. Going Forward

Paul tells us that:“Whoever is in Christ is a new creation.” 2 Corinthians, chapter 5, verse 17aThis sentence challenges us. From now on, immediately, if we’re in Christ, we’re a “new creation”. Yet we remain ourselves, as we are. But instead of leaning towards evil, we move resolutely toward the good, the beautiful, the true, the real, following the Lord.It’s good to know that our relationship with Jesus, that the efforts to come to Mass and create other spiritual activities make us new people in Christ. That is to say people who let themselves be modeled continuously by him. And if Jesus transforms us, every day we wake up as a new person, a person who lets in the light of God.Of course, that doesn’t prevent the mosquitos from stinging us, or hurting here and there, but Jesus transforms us from the inside. Those who have experienced it can testify about it.Book: Up! Let's go!Normand Thomas