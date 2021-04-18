: Great Apostle and son of Our Lady, Saint Lous de Montfort, thy only desire was to set aflame the world with the love of Jesus, through Mary. Obtain for us then a perfect and constant devotion to Mary, that we may participate in the faith, hope and charity of Our Lady, and that we may receive the favor we ask of thee during this …

: Great Apostle and son of Our Lady, Saint Lous de Montfort, thy only desire was to set aflame the world with the love of Jesus, through Mary. Obtain for us then a perfect and constant devotion to Mary, that we may participate in the faith, hope and charity of Our Lady, and that we may receive the favor we ask of thee during this Novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal soul, and the souls for whom we pray ().Lord, have mercy on us.Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, hear us.God the Father of Heaven,God the Son, Redeemer of the world,God the Holy Ghost,Holy Trinity, One God,Holy Mary,Saint Louis-Marie de Montfort, *Ardent disciple of Jesus Christ the Incarnate Wisdom, *Eloquent preacher of the Cross, *Singer of the praises of the Sacred Heart, *Loving slave of Jesus in Mary, *Faithful son of the handmaid of the Lord, *Apostle of the Most Holy Rosary, *Preacher of the Mother of the Redeemer, *Servant of the poor and the afflicted, *Man of solitude and prayer, *Wonder of mortification, *Model of priests and missionaries, *Fervent minister of the Holy Eucharist, *Fearless champion of truth, *Restorer of devotion to the Blessed Sacrament, *Marvel of poverty and abandonment to Divine Providence, *Teacher of the people of God, *Founder of Religious congregations, *Apostle of the end times, *Obedient collaborator with the Pope and Bishops, ** Pray for us.Thou seest the Face of God:Thou shinest within Infinite Charity:Thou livest in the New Jerusalem:Thou standest before the throne of the Lamb:Thou contemplate the Mother of the Lord:Thou dwellest with the Apostles of Christ:Thou sharest in the communion of Saints:Thou art seated at the Table of the Kingdom:Thou art a powerful intercessor before the Throne of God:(Here make your intentions in silence.)—O God, Who in the power of the Holy Spirit hast made Saint Louis-Marie an ardent apostle of Christ Crucified and a faithful son of the Virgin Mary; Grant that through his example and intercession we may be renewed in the spirit of our baptism and be always faithful to Our Lord Jesus Christ, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee and the Holy Spirit. One God, forever and ever.