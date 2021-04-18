Clicks1.1K
Novena in Honor of St. Louis-Marie Grignon de Montfort (Beginning April 19 or 20)
Great Apostle and son of Our Lady, Saint Lous de Montfort, thy only desire was to set aflame the world with the love of Jesus, through Mary. Obtain for us then a perfect and constant devotion to Mary, that we may participate in the faith, hope and charity of Our Lady, and that we may receive the favor we ask of thee during this Novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal soul, and the souls for whom we pray (Here make your intentions in silence).
Lord, have mercy on us.
Christ, have mercy on us.
Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, hear us.
Christ, graciously hear us.
God the Father of Heaven,
Have mercy on us.
God the Son, Redeemer of the world,
Have mercy on us.
God the Holy Ghost,
Have mercy on us.
Holy Trinity, One God,
Have mercy on us.
Holy Mary, Pray for us.
Saint Louis-Marie de Montfort, *
Ardent disciple of Jesus Christ the Incarnate Wisdom, *
Eloquent preacher of the Cross, *
Singer of the praises of the Sacred Heart, *
Loving slave of Jesus in Mary, *
Faithful son of the handmaid of the Lord, *
Apostle of the Most Holy Rosary, *
Preacher of the Mother of the Redeemer, *
Servant of the poor and the afflicted, *
Man of solitude and prayer, *
Wonder of mortification, *
Model of priests and missionaries, *
Fervent minister of the Holy Eucharist, *
Fearless champion of truth, *
Restorer of devotion to the Blessed Sacrament, *
Marvel of poverty and abandonment to Divine Providence, *
Teacher of the people of God, *
Founder of Religious congregations, *
Apostle of the end times, *
Obedient collaborator with the Pope and Bishops, *
* Pray for us.
Thou seest the Face of God:
obtain for us perseverance in the faith.
Thou shinest within Infinite Charity:
obtain for us the gift of pure love.
Thou livest in the New Jerusalem:
obtain for us the spirit of prayer.
Thou standest before the throne of the Lamb:
obtain for us the wisdom of the Cross.
Thou contemplate the Mother of the Lord:
obtain for us true devotion to Mary.
Thou dwellest with the Apostles of Christ:
obtain for us missionary zeal.
Thou sharest in the communion of Saints:
obtain for us love for the Church.
Thou art seated at the Table of the Kingdom:
obtain for us the crown of glory.
Thou art a powerful intercessor before the Throne of God:
hear our prayers.
(Here make your intentions in silence.)
Let us pray.—O God, Who in the power of the Holy Spirit hast made Saint Louis-Marie an ardent apostle of Christ Crucified and a faithful son of the Virgin Mary; Grant that through his example and intercession we may be renewed in the spirit of our baptism and be always faithful to Our Lord Jesus Christ, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee and the Holy Spirit. One God, forever and ever. Amen.
