The Rosary (Joyful Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays … More





Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays during Advent, include:



2:06 - The Annunciation

6:55 - The Visitation

11:50 - The Nativity

17:19 - The Presentation in the Temple

22:19 - The Finding in the Temple



