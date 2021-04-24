Clicks1
The Rosary (Joyful Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays …More
The Rosary (Joyful Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron.
Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays during Advent, include:
2:06 - The Annunciation
6:55 - The Visitation
11:50 - The Nativity
17:19 - The Presentation in the Temple
22:19 - The Finding in the Temple
Find more videos and resources at wordonfire.org/rosary/.
