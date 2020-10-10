Home
Salve Regina: Hail Holy Queen
Sunamis 49
Oct 10
Gregorian hymn chant of Roman Catholic Christian Church in honour of Mary, Mother of God. It is also a common prayer to the Virgin Mary; usually recited at the end of the rosary.
Sign up