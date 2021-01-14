Francis Promotes “One of Socialism’s Latest and Especially Harmful Mutants” In December, Francis gathered 27 oligarchs in the “Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican.” They call themselves… More

In December, Francis gathered 27 oligarchs in the “Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican.” They call themselves “Guardians” and claim to promote -quote - “sustainable and inclusive economies” for all peoples. John Horvat II calls this council on ReturnToOrder.com “one of socialism’s latest and especially harmful mutants.”



Socialism Repackaged



Horvat explains that Socialism, which failed because it uses state power to force people into fighting private property, has the uncanny ability to mutate. When one plan shipwrecks, socialism is repackaged into a new appeal with different class struggles coopting new proletariats. Strangely, Socialists also enlist the suicidal help of those who stand to lose the most when a revolution happens, Horvat writes.



Socialism Uses Its Enemies



Officially, Francis’ Council for Inclusive Capitalism is marketed as a way to “improve capitalism,” not promote socialism. However, for Horvat the signs are everywhere to indicate that the council is merely the latest repackaging of the old idea. Quote, “It will use socialism’s enemies, the Church and business, to push its agenda upon the world.”



Four Worrisome Signs



The first sign of trouble is for Horvat buzzwords like “Great Reset,” “stakeholder capitalism” or “inclusive capitalism.” The second sign is that the “Guardians of Inclusive Capitalism” are officials from mega-banks, big business, the UN, the State of California, the Rothschild banking dynasty, VISA, BP, Mastercard, the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations. For Horvat, the list reads like a who’s who of those found on the wrong side of all moral issues. A third sign is the council’s top-down globalist approach to impose new political and business standards. The final sign of socialist content is the council’s class struggle narrative.



No God, No Grace, No Harmony



Horvat stresses that any reference to grace, the harmony of all social classes, moral reform or to Christian charity is absent. This omission is for him especially afflictive since the Vatican has the task to provide moral and supernatural guidance. He concludes that the Council for Inclusive Capitalism looks for solutions based on an erroneous worldview. Quote, “It is the wrong people, using the wrong criteria, at the wrong time.”