Clicks1
Implications of Brexit on individuals and businesses across the UK and EU | The World. Millions of businesses across the UK will have to navigate new rules for dealing with the European Union now …More
Implications of Brexit on individuals and businesses across the UK and EU | The World.
Millions of businesses across the UK will have to navigate new rules for dealing with the European Union now that Brexit has happened. The World's Manny Tsigas talks to analyst Jill Rutter about the impact not only on business, but the economy and migration.
Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q Read more here: abc.net.au/…it-has-a-deal-with-eu/13007652
ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.
For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description
Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news
Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg
Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1
Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews
#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia
Millions of businesses across the UK will have to navigate new rules for dealing with the European Union now that Brexit has happened. The World's Manny Tsigas talks to analyst Jill Rutter about the impact not only on business, but the economy and migration.
Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q Read more here: abc.net.au/…it-has-a-deal-with-eu/13007652
ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.
For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description
Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news
Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg
Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1
Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews
#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia