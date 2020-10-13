Create a Morning Routine: Spiritual Practices for the Brain

Try this simple practice to set the right tone for the rest of your day, creating a morning routine. Learn more about mindfulness techniques in Anne Kertz Kernion's book "Spiritual Practices for the … More

Try this simple practice to set the right tone for the rest of your day, creating a morning routine. Learn more about mindfulness techniques in Anne Kertz Kernion's book "Spiritual Practices for the Brain." store.loyolapress.com/…ritual-practices-for-the-brain