Clicks11

Create a Morning Routine: Spiritual Practices for the Brain

Bestof:Loyola Press
Try this simple practice to set the right tone for the rest of your day, creating a morning routine. Learn more about mindfulness techniques in Anne Kertz Kernion's book "Spiritual Practices for the …More
Try this simple practice to set the right tone for the rest of your day, creating a morning routine. Learn more about mindfulness techniques in Anne Kertz Kernion's book "Spiritual Practices for the Brain." store.loyolapress.com/…ritual-practices-for-the-brain
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up