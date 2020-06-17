Francis on Building Bridges

Just compare the pectoral cross of the good shepherd of good Pope Francis with the other already existing model showing a young shepherd who seems to be King David when he was a child and shepherd. In any case, the true cross in the Church is a cross with Jesus crucified. For these crosses of the good shepherd, Jesus does not even appear on these crosses, and he does not have his arms open to … More

Just compare the pectoral cross of the good shepherd of good Pope Francis with the other already existing model showing a young shepherd who seems to be King David when he was a child and shepherd. In any case, the true cross in the Church is a cross with Jesus crucified. For these crosses of the good shepherd, Jesus does not even appear on these crosses, and he does not have his arms open to show the Savior who died for the salvation of our souls. In addition, on the pectoral cross of the good Pope Francis, the shepherd, in addition to making a masonic sign, seems to have a skull, a zombie head! His pectoral cross smells of sulfur !!!