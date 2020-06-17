Clicks299

Francis on Building Bridges

Tesa
3
At General Audience, Pope Francis says Moses is an example for all Pastors, who are called to build bridges, because he didn't "sell out his people to advance his career."
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Dana22
  • Report
citizengo.org/…/173637-freilass…
pt.news and 6 other users link to it
Claudius Cartapus
  • Report
We can clearly see his pectoral cross with the good shepherd who holds a sheep with his arms crossed. Yes, he is holding a sheep, but with a masonic sign!
Claudius Cartapus
  • Report
Just compare the pectoral cross of the good shepherd of good Pope Francis with the other already existing model showing a young shepherd who seems to be King David when he was a child and shepherd. In any case, the true cross in the Church is a cross with Jesus crucified. For these crosses of the good shepherd, Jesus does not even appear on these crosses, and he does not have his arms open to …More
Just compare the pectoral cross of the good shepherd of good Pope Francis with the other already existing model showing a young shepherd who seems to be King David when he was a child and shepherd. In any case, the true cross in the Church is a cross with Jesus crucified. For these crosses of the good shepherd, Jesus does not even appear on these crosses, and he does not have his arms open to show the Savior who died for the salvation of our souls. In addition, on the pectoral cross of the good Pope Francis, the shepherd, in addition to making a masonic sign, seems to have a skull, a zombie head! His pectoral cross smells of sulfur !!!
uk.news and 6 other users link to it
uk.news mentioned this post in Популізм? Папа Франциск використав одне і те саме слово двадцять два рази
es.news mentioned this post in ¿Populismo? Francisco utiliza la misma palabra veintidós veces
lv.news mentioned this post in Populisms? Francisks divdesmit divas reizes lieto to pašu vārdu
ru.news mentioned this post in Популизм? Папа Франциск использует одно и то же слово двадцать два раза
it.news mentioned this post in Populismo? Francesco usa 22 volte la stessa parola
de.news mentioned this post in Populismus? Franziskus benutzt zweiundzwanzig Mal dasselbe Wort
en.news mentioned this post in Populism? Francis Uses Twenty-Two Times the Same Word
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up